Tucson Flowing Wells engulfs Tucson Pueblo Magnet in point barrage 75-55

Tucson Flowing Wells' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Pueblo Magnet during a 75-55 blowout in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 24, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Salpointe Catholic . For more, click here. Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Cholla on January 27 at Tucson Cholla High School. For a full recap, click here.
