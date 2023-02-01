Tucson Flowing Wells engulfs Tucson Pueblo Magnet in point barrage 75-55

Tucson Flowing Wells' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Pueblo Magnet during a 75-55 blowout in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 1.

