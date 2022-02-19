 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Flowing Wells posts win at Tucson Ironwood Ridge's expense 56-45

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Flowing Wells dunked Tucson Ironwood Ridge 56-45 in Arizona girls basketball action on February 18.

In recent action on February 3, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Scottsdale Desert Mountain on February 10 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Tucson Flowing Wells a 16-15 lead over Tucson Ironwood Ridge.

Tucson Flowing Wells kept a 24-23 intermission margin at Tucson Ironwood Ridge's expense.

Tucson Flowing Wells' edge showed as it carried a 41-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

