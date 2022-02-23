 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Flowing Wells pounds out steady beat in win over Gilbert 55-48

Tucson Flowing Wells pounds out steady beat in win over Gilbert 55-48

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tucson Flowing Wells to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Gilbert 55-48 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 23.

In recent action on February 18, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Gilbert took on Tucson Sunnyside on February 15 at Gilbert High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News