Tucson Flowing Wells pounds out steady beat in win over Gilbert 55-48

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tucson Flowing Wells to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Gilbert 55-48 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 18, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Gilbert took on Tucson Sunnyside on February 15 at Gilbert High School. For a full recap, click here.
