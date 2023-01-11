 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Flowing Wells rolls like thunder over Tucson Mountain View 63-28

Tucson Flowing Wells raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-28 win over Tucson Mountain View for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 11.

Last season, Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Mountain View squared off with January 25, 2022 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 6, Tucson Flowing Wells squared off with Tucson Marana in a basketball game. For more, click here.

