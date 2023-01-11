Tucson Flowing Wells rolls like thunder over Tucson Mountain View 63-28

Tucson Flowing Wells raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-28 win over Tucson Mountain View for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 11.
