Tucson Flowing Wells routs Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 70-21

Tucson Flowing Wells delivered all the smoke to disorient Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and flew away with a 70-21 win in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 3.
In recent action on December 29, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Mesa and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Sierra Vista Buena on December 29 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For more, click here.
