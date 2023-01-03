 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Flowing Wells routs Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 70-21

Tucson Flowing Wells delivered all the smoke to disorient Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and flew away with a 70-21 win in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 3.

In recent action on December 29, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Mesa and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Sierra Vista Buena on December 29 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News