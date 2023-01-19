Tucson Flowing Wells smashes through Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 48-17

Tucson Flowing Wells painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro's defense for a 48-17 win in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 19.
In recent action on January 12, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 12 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. Click here for a recap.
