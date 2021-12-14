Tucson Flowing Wells sprints past Tucson Ironwood Ridge 50-38

Playing with a winning hand, Tucson Flowing Wells trumped Tucson Ironwood Ridge 50-38 for an Arizona girls basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 9, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Tucson Amphitheater on December 9 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
