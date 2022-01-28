Tucson Flowing Wells tacks win on Tucson Ironwood Ridge 62-36

Tucson Flowing Wells' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Ironwood Ridge 62-36 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Mountain View on January 18 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.
