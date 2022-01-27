Tucson Flowing Wells topples Catalina Foothills 61-52

Tucson Flowing Wells broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Catalina Foothills 61-52 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Catalina Foothills faced off against Casa Grande Union and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Tucson Mountain View on January 21 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.
