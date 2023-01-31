Tucson gallops past Tucson Rincon 60-46

Tucson had its hands full but finally brushed off Tucson Rincon 60-46 for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 31.

The last time Tucson and Tucson Rincon played in a 53-35 game on February 10, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 26, Tucson Rincon faced off against Tucson Sunnyside . Click here for a recap. Tucson took on Tucson Marana on January 26 at Tucson High School. For a full recap, click here.