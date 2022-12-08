Tucson gives Tucson Desert View the business 71-12

Tucson's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Desert View 71-12 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 8.
Last season, Tucson and Tucson Desert View squared off with December 8, 2021 at Tucson High School last season.
In recent action on December 1, Tucson faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Desert View took on Tucson Sahuaro on December 2 at Tucson Desert View High School.
