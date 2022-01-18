Tucson Ironwood Ridge escapes close call with Tucson Mountain View 47-39

Tucson Ironwood Ridge posted a tight 47-39 win over Tucson Mountain View on January 18 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 4, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Marana on January 10 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For more, click here.
