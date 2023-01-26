 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Ironwood Ridge explodes past Tucson Mountain View 63-34

Tucson Ironwood Ridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson Mountain View during this 63-34 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 26.

Last season, Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Mountain View squared off with January 18, 2022 at Tucson Mountain View High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Cholla on January 17 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For more, click here.

