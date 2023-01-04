Tucson Ironwood Ridge gives Vail Cienega the business 55-26

Tucson Ironwood Ridge's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Vail Cienega 55-26 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 4 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 30, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Las Cruces Organ Mountain and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Rincon on December 29 at Vail Cienega High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…