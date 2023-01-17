 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Ironwood Ridge knocks out victory beat against Tucson Cholla 54-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Ironwood Ridge spurred past Tucson Cholla 54-37 for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 17.

In recent action on January 12, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson on January 10 at Tucson Cholla High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News