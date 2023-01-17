Tucson Ironwood Ridge knocks out victory beat against Tucson Cholla 54-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Ironwood Ridge spurred past Tucson Cholla 54-37 for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 17.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson on January 10 at Tucson Cholla High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…