 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Ironwood Ridge narrowly edges Tucson Rincon in tight triumph 45-36

Tucson Ironwood Ridge swapped jabs before dispatching Tucson Rincon 45-36 on December 8 in Arizona girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 2, Tucson Rincon faced off against Phoenix North and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Waddell Canyon View on November 30 at Waddell Canyon View High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News