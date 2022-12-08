Tucson Ironwood Ridge narrowly edges Tucson Rincon in tight triumph 45-36

Tucson Ironwood Ridge swapped jabs before dispatching Tucson Rincon 45-36 on December 8 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 2, Tucson Rincon faced off against Phoenix North and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Waddell Canyon View on November 30 at Waddell Canyon View High School. Click here for a recap
