Tucson Ironwood Ridge pours it on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 81-45

Tucson Ironwood Ridge showered the scoreboard with points to drown Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 81-45 in Arizona girls basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Marana on January 27 at Tucson Marana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!