Tucson Ironwood Ridge pulls python act on Casa Grande Union 48-22

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tucson Ironwood Ridge broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-22 explosion on Casa Grande Union during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Casa Grande Union faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Sells Baboquivari on December 29 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
