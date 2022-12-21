Tucson Ironwood Ridge staggers Bullhead City Mohave with resounding performance 89-17

Tucson Ironwood Ridge dismissed Bullhead City Mohave by an 89-17 count for an Arizona girls basketball victory on December 21.
Recently on December 14, Tucson Ironwood Ridge squared off with Tucson Desert View in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.