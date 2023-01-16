Tucson Ironwood Ridge staggers Tucson Mountain View with resounding performance 63-34

Tucson Ironwood Ridge built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 63-34 win over Tucson Mountain View in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Mountain View faced off on January 18, 2022 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Nogales and Tucson Mountain View took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 11 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For results, click here.
