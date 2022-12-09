Tucson Marana collects victory over Sierra Vista Buena 53-41

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Tucson Marana still prevailed 53-41 against Sierra Vista Buena on December 9 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 2, Tucson Marana faced off against San Tan Valley Poston Butte and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Rincon on December 1 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. For a full recap, click here.
