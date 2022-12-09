 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Marana collects victory over Sierra Vista Buena 53-41

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Tucson Marana still prevailed 53-41 against Sierra Vista Buena on December 9 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 2, Tucson Marana faced off against San Tan Valley Poston Butte and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Rincon on December 1 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News