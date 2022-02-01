Tucson Mica Mountain claims gritty victory against Tucson Mountain View 55-53

Tucson Mica Mountain didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Tucson Mountain View 55-53 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Casa Grande Union and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 27 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
