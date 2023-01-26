Tucson Mica Mountain clips Sahuarita in tight tilt 45-37

With little to no wiggle room, Tucson Mica Mountain nosed past Sahuarita 45-37 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 26.
The last time Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita played in a 33-19 game on December 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Sahuarita faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Rio Rico on January 19 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. Click here for a recap.
