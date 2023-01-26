 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Mica Mountain clips Sahuarita in tight tilt 45-37

With little to no wiggle room, Tucson Mica Mountain nosed past Sahuarita 45-37 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 26.

The last time Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita played in a 33-19 game on December 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Sahuarita faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Rio Rico on January 19 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News