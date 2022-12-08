Tucson Mica Mountain dismantles Tucson Sabino 66-19

Tucson Sabino got no credit and no consideration from Tucson Mica Mountain, which slammed the door 66-19 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Mica Mountain squared off with January 14, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on December 1 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. Click here for a recap
