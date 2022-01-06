Tucson Mica Mountain drums Sahuarita Walden Grove in sound fashion 59-32

Sahuarita Walden Grove had no answers as Tucson Mica Mountain roared to a 59-32 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 6.
In recent action on December 28, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Casa Grande Union on December 29 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
