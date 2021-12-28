Tucson Mica Mountain earns narrow win over Tucson Sahuaro 52-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tucson Mica Mountain wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-45 over Tucson Sahuaro on December 28 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 18, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Casa Grande Union and Tucson Sahuaro took on Glendale Raymond S. Kellis on December 20 at Glendale Raymond S. Kellis. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!