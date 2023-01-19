 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Mica Mountain proves to be too much for Rio Rico 58-41

Tucson Mica Mountain notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Rio Rico 58-41 in Arizona girls basketball on January 19.

Last season, Tucson Mica Mountain and Rio Rico faced off on December 9, 2021 at Rio Rico High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Rio Rico took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on January 10 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

