Tucson Mica Mountain pulls python act on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 56-22

Tucson Mica Mountain's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 56-22 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Tucson St Augustine Catholic and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Safford on January 21 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. Click here for a recap
