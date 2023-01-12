Tucson Mica Mountain tacks win on Sahuarita Walden Grove 69-11

Tucson Mica Mountain turned in a thorough domination of Sahuarita Walden Grove 69-11 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on January 6, 2022 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 5, Tucson Mica Mountain squared off with Tucson Amphitheater in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…