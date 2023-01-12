 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Mica Mountain tacks win on Sahuarita Walden Grove 69-11

Tucson Mica Mountain turned in a thorough domination of Sahuarita Walden Grove 69-11 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on January 6, 2022 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 5, Tucson Mica Mountain squared off with Tucson Amphitheater in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News