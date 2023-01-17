Tucson Mica Mountain takes a toll on Douglas 73-63

Tucson Mica Mountain knocked off Douglas 73-63 in Arizona girls basketball action on January 17.
In recent action on January 9, Douglas faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on January 12 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.
