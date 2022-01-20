Tucson Mica Mountain takes down Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 52-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Tucson Mica Mountain's 52-6 throttling of Tucson St. Augustine Catholic in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 14, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Tucson Sabino and Tucson St Augustine Catholic took on Miami on January 6 at Tucson St Augustine Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
