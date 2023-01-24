Tucson Mica Mountain thwarts Tucson Amphitheater's quest 53-34

Tucson Mica Mountain charged Tucson Amphitheater and collected a 53-34 victory at Tucson Mica Mountain High on January 24 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Rio Rico and Tucson Amphitheater took on Douglas on January 19 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…