Tucson Mica Mountain wallops Tucson Amphitheater 64-38

Tucson Mica Mountain stomped on Tucson Amphitheater 64-38 at Tucson Amphitheater High on January 5 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 21, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Scottsdale Horizon on December 30 at Scottsdale Horizon High School. For results, click here.
