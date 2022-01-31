Tucson Mountain View gallops past Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 44-28

Tucson Mountain View charged Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and collected a 44-28 victory at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High on January 31 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Mountain View took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 25 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School.
