Tucson Palo Verde Magnet pushes over Rio Rico 40-29

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet handed Rio Rico a tough 40-29 loss in Arizona girls basketball on January 31.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Rio Rico took on Tucson Amphitheater on January 20 at Rio Rico High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!