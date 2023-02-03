Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tucson Palo Verde Magnet broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-21 explosion on Tucson Tanque Verde during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 27, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Safford . For a full recap, click here. Tucson Tanque Verde took on Tucson Catalina on January 27 at Tucson Catalina High School. Click here for a recap.