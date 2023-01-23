 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Palo Verde Magnet takes down Tucson Santa Rita 63-43

It would have taken a herculean effort for Tucson Santa Rita to claim this one, and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet wouldn't allow that in a 63-43 decision for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 23.

In recent action on January 18, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Sabino and Tucson Santa Rita took on Bisbee on January 13 at Bisbee High School. Click here for a recap.

