Tucson produces precision performance against Rio Rico 67-34

Tucson's river of points eventually washed away Rio Rico in a 67-34 cavalcade on December 12 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Tucson faced off against Mesa Dobson and Rio Rico took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on December 5 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For more, click here.
