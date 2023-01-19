Tucson Pueblo Magnet escapes Tucson Sahuaro in thin win 51-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, Tucson Pueblo Magnet wore a victory shine after clipping Tucson Sahuaro 51-46 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with February 8, 2022 at Tucson Sahuaro High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on January 12 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.