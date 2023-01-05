Tucson Pueblo Magnet finds its footing in sprinting past Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 67-24

Tucson Pueblo Magnet left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro from start to finish for a 67-24 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 5.
Last season, Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with February 4, 2022 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Peoria Sunrise Mountain on December 29 at Peoria Sunrise Mountain High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.