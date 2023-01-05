 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Pueblo Magnet finds its footing in sprinting past Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 67-24

Tucson Pueblo Magnet left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro from start to finish for a 67-24 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 5.

Last season, Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with February 4, 2022 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Peoria Sunrise Mountain on December 29 at Peoria Sunrise Mountain High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News