Tucson Pueblo Magnet hammers Casa Grande Vista Grande 69-21

Tucson Pueblo Magnet showed no mercy to Casa Grande Vista Grande, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-21 victory at Casa Grande Vista Grande High on December 12 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

The last time Casa Grande Vista Grande and Tucson Pueblo Magnet played in a 48-40 game on December 13, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 5, Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with Douglas in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

