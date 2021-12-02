Tucson Pueblo Magnet hammers Douglas into submission 77-56

Tucson Pueblo Magnet painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Douglas' defense for a 77-56 win in Arizona girls basketball action on December 2.

The Warriors made the first move by forging a 19-9 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

