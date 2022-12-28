Tucson Pueblo Magnet knocks off Catalina Foothills 72-68

Tucson Pueblo Magnet could finally catch its breath after a close call against Catalina Foothills in a 72-68 victory for an Arizona girls basketball victory on December 28.
In recent action on December 16, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Amphitheater on December 21 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For more, click here.
