Tucson Pueblo Magnet manhandles Sahuarita Walden Grove 65-15

Tucson Pueblo Magnet controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 65-15 victory over Sahuarita Walden Grove in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 9.
In recent action on December 3, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Rio Rico on December 3 at Rio Rico High School. For more, click here.
