Tucson Pueblo Magnet mauls Tucson Cholla in strong showing 59-19

Tucson Pueblo Magnet's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Cholla during a 59-19 blowout in Arizona girls basketball action on January 11.
Recently on January 5 , Tucson Cholla squared up on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!