Tucson Pueblo Magnet records thin win against Tucson Sahuaro 60-56

Tucson Pueblo Magnet weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 60-56 victory against Tucson Sahuaro in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 11.
The last time Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Pueblo Magnet played in a 60-40 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Sahuaro took on Los Angeles Village Christian on December 30 at Los Angeles Village Christian High School. Click here for a recap.
