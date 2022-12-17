Tucson Pueblo Magnet triumphs in strong showing over Safford 77-50

Tucson Pueblo Magnet dominated from start to finish in an imposing 77-50 win over Safford on December 17 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 12, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Casa Grande Vista Grande and Safford took on Sahuarita on December 2 at Sahuarita High School. For a full recap, click here.
