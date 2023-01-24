Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian cancels check from Safford 45-31

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian called "game" in the waning moments of a 45-31 defeat of Safford in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Safford faced off on January 28, 2022 at Safford High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Safford took on Tucson Empire on January 19 at Safford High School. For more, click here.
