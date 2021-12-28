Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian controls the action and Spring Valley Mayer in affair 51-12

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Spring Valley Mayer 51-12 on December 28 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 23, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Sahuarita and Spring Valley Mayer took on Tucson Desert View on December 21 at Tucson Desert View High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!