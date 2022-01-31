Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian delivers smashing punch early to dump Sahuarita Walden Grove 56-32

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-32 victory over Sahuarita Walden Grove in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Douglas on January 25 at Douglas High School. Click here for a recap
